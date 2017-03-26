Nordic skiing: Kraftson, Peterson honored as most valuable for Ponies

Hall of fame coach Bill Simpson, left, shown with another long-time contributor Bob Hagstrom, was honored for his 40 years of coaching at the Stillwater Nordic ski team’s postseason awards banquet. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

Seniors Greta Peterson and Shad Kraftson took home the Most Valuable Athlete awards for the Stillwater girls’ and boys’ Nordic ski teams after the program’s postseason awards banquet on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Ponies also paid tribute to hall of fame coach Bill Simpson, whose dedicated efforts for the past 40 years have made the Stillwater program the largest and one of the most successful in the state.

Peterson was among a group of 10 for the Stillwater girls who received All-Suburban East Conference honors for a team that captured its fourth consecutive league title and 26th overall since 1976. Siri Bohacek, Rana Kraftson, Libby Tuttle, Hannah Beech, Hannah Brown, Sintra Nichols, Liv Myers, Emma Albrecht and Sydney Peterson joined Greta in earning all-conference honors. All-conference and all-state performer Shad Kraftson was voted the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys’ Nordic ski team. (Gazette-ECM photo by Mark Sauer)

Bohacek claimed all-state honors for a team that won the Section 4 championship and placed fourth at the state meet. Joining Bohacek in the state lineup were Rana Kraftson, Tuttle, Greta Peterson, Emma Albrecht, Beech and Myers.

Olive Weston garnered the Leadership Award for the Stillwater girls while Sydney Peterson and Emily Laabs were chosen the most improved skiers. The Best New Skier award was presented to Luisa Ward.

Bohacek, Rana Kraftson, Beech, Brown and Nichols were elected to serve as captains for next year’s team.

The Ponies have captured a total of 37 section championships in the past 42 years, collecting nine state championships and nine runner-up finishes.

Shad Kraftson was the Section 4 medalist and earned all-state honors for the Stillwater boys, who placed sixth at the state meet. Stillwater also won the team’s fourth conference title in the past seven years and the 26th overall dating back to 1974. This marked the third consecutive trip to state for the Ponies.

Joining Kraftson in earning all-conference honors were teammates Josh Albrecht, Nolan Noer, Ian Ruh, Noah Kneeskern, Brian Olson, Evan Dybvig, Caden Albrecht, Grant Hietpas and Lars Dewall. Shad Kraftson, Noer, Kneeskern, Olson, Carl Bohacek and the Albrecht brothers were members of Stillwater’s state lineup.

Jack DeGonda received the Most Improved Skier award and Jonny Saldin was chosen the best new skier. Tim Kromer collected the Leadership Award and was also presented the inaugural Jacob Wetterling Memorial Award.

In memory of Wetterling, the Stillwater program placed even more emphasis on “asking team members to rise to an even higher standard and actively and thoughtfully work to embody Jacob’s 11 principles ever day, in school, in sport and in our community.”

The 11 principles in remembrance of Wetterling include: 1. Be fair; 2. Be kind; 3. Be understanding; 4. Be honest; 5. Be thankful; 6. Be a good sport; 7. Be a good friend; 8. Be joyful; 9. Be generous; 10. Be gentle with others; and 11. Be positive.

Also announced at the banquet is that Carl Bohacek, DeGonda, Jack Lange, Brian Olson and Ben Wicklund will serve as captains for next year’s team.

