UW-River Falls BFA student art exhibit

University of Wisconsin-River Falls seniors Jen Angell, Emily Cameron, Taylor Foreman, Hannah Kane, Madeline Larson, Lauren Olson, Zoey Strain, and Laura Vogel are presenting their bachelor of fine arts thesis work in Gallery 101 in the Kleinpell Fine Arts building through March 31. On display are ceramics, drawings, graphic art, glass, fibers and photography.

Angell, from Ellsworth, Wis., has a primary emphasis in ceramics and a minor emphasis in painting. On display will be ceramic sculptures that contemplate containment of emotion and experience in the body.

Cameron, from Saint Paul, has a primary emphasis in ceramics and a minor emphasis in photography. On display will be porcelain works that investigate the delicacy of life, the value of self- exploration, and play.

Foreman, from Bloomington, has a major emphasis in glassblowing and a minor emphasis in drawing. On display will be glass works that will reference the female figure. Her drawings reference her struggle with vulnerability through the figure. The mediums connect to her own body being both integral to the medium of glass and the inspiration for her drawings.

Kane, from Stillwater, has a primary emphasis in ceramics, and a secondary emphasis in glass. On display will be artifacts that explore vulnerability and strength through movement.

Larson, from Roberts, Wis., has a primary emphasis in fibers and a minor emphasis in printmaking. On display will be boundweave wall hangings that explore color, patterns and structural integrity.

Olson, from Minnetrista, has a primary emphasis in photography and a minor emphasis in art history. On display will be conceptual photographic prints and figure drawings that explore the relationship between the female body and mind. The idea of bodily integrity and how those concepts are affected by gender-related discrimination and violence are also explored in her work.

Strain, from Gilmanton, Wis., has a primary emphasis in photography and a minor emphasis in glass. On display will be photographs that explore shadows and the environment.

Vogel, from St. Francis, has a primary emphasis in graphic design and a minor emphasis in drawing. On display will be two large-scale digital drawings that depict her personal experience with bullying. The work is meant to focus on how Vogel overcame bullying by the abstraction of triangles as a metaphor.

The exhibition is free and open to the public. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. A closing reception is Friday, March 31, from 5-8 p.m.

For more information, call the UW-River Falls Art Department at 715-425-3266.