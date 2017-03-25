Stillwater spring sports teams off and running

The Stillwater synchronized swimming team, which began practice on March 6 and will open the season on March 30, has placed second at the state tournament each of the past 13 seasons. (Gazette file photo)

It is spring break at Stillwater Area High School, but several of the spring sports seasons are already underway.

Synchronized swimming was the first team out of the gates after beginning their season on March 6 while the softball and track and field teams started on March 13. The Ponies finished second at the synchronized swimming state meet a year ago, marking the 13th year in a row they have finished as the state runner-up.

The Stillwater baseball team, which advanced to the section finals a year ago, traveled to Kansas City for the start of its season on March 20. Athletes participating in boys and girls golf were also allowed to begin organized practices earlier this week.

The Stillwater girls’ golf team placed fourth at state last spring.

Boys tennis will kick off its season on the new courts that are located to the east of the new turf practice fields, adjacent to the high school.

The boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams are the last to begin official practices, which will take place on the artificial turf playing surfaces that were installed last summer.

The girls finished 17-2 a year ago and placed third at the state tournament to match its best-ever showing in six state tournament appearances.

Schedules for all Stillwater Area High School teams are available at: http://suburbaneast.org/public/genie/19/school/6/

Opening dates for spring sports

Sport Opening date First contest

Synchronized swimming March 6 March 30

Softball March 13 April 7

Boys track and field March 13 March 18

Girls track and field March 13 March 25

Baseball March 20 April 4

Boys golf March 20 April 10

Girls golf March 20 April 20

Boys tennis March 27 April 12

Boys lacrosse April 3 April 13

Girls lacrosse April 3 April 14