Second Annual Chamber Community Showcase March 25

The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce is organizing their 2nd annual community event called the Community Showcase brought to the public by Eckberg Lammers, P.C. The event will take place Saturday March 25 at Stillwater Area High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is designed to connect local businesses with local residents. The event is free to attend, and includes ongoing Live Entertainment on two stages, a Kid’s Activity Area, a Big Toy and Vehicle Display, and the sale of food from local restaurants. The Chamber has over 110 businesses and organizations exhibiting and is expecting a great turnout for this community event – a perfect “staycation” for those in town during Spring Break.

“We are very excited about this year’s event! We have added some great door prizes valued at up to $500, a Red Cross Blood Drive, and a varied entertainment lineup including bands, magicians, dance, vocal groups, pianists and a live radio drama. We also have lots of fun kid’s activities including face painting, a balloon artist, an art activity, a dress up theatrical photo booth, a bouncy house, and more” stated Robin Anthony, Chamber Director.

Local restaurants participating include Acapulco, LeeAnn Chin, Water Street Inn, and Bread Art.

Part of the work of the Chamber is to remind residents to keep it local and that is the theme of this event with over 110 businesses and organizations exhibiting. “Where we shop, eat and have fun all make our community home. Our local businesses are an integral part of the distinctive character that makes the St. Croix Valley great! Please be mindful of this when making purchase decisions and remind your family and friends to do the same: Invest In Our Community!” stated Chamber Board Chair, Rick Robbins from ESR, Inc.

For more information visit GreaterStillwaterChamber.com or call 651-439-4001.