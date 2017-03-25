Open house planned on next steps for Lake Elmo Old Village construction

The public is invited to a 2017 pre-construction open house about the Lake Elmo Old Village Phase 2 street and utility construction project Thursday, March 30. The meeting is 4-6 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 11194 36th St. N., Lake Elmo.

The open house will be in the Atrium/Fireside Room.

Washington County is working in cooperation with the city of Lake Elmo on the Lake Elmo Avenue Corridor Management and Safety Improvement Project. At the public open house, visitors will:

• hear an update on completion of Phase 2 construction on Lake Elmo Avenue and 30th Street;

• review the remaining scope of work, including utilities, road reconstruction, downtown street-scaping, and pedestrian accommodations on Lake Elmo Avenue and 30th Street North;

• hear the anticipated construction schedule and staging plan for 2017;

• discuss access coordination for private properties and businesses; and

• review the project’s communication plan during construction.

For more information, see www.co.washington.mn.us/LakeElmoAveCR17 or contact project manager Kevin Peterson at 651-430-4330 or [email protected] Information from the public open house will be made available on the project website.

The meeting will be in an accessible location. To make special arrangements, contact Kristin Petersen at [email protected] , preferably at least three days prior to the event.