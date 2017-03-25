Column: March Madness on the other side of the pond

The Dublin parade captured the country’s rich history and folklore with great pageantry.

BY MARGUERITE RHEINBERGER

GUEST COLUMNIST

My trip to Dublin, Ireland, over St. Patrick’s Day had been long in the making … decades in fact. My brother Joe and I arrived in Ireland last week on March 13 and waited patiently in the Non-European Union immigration line at the Dublin airport. The others who had reached the government official were spending a lot of time answering questions and showing paperwork. I began to wonder whether outsiders were welcome.

My apprehension quickly dissipated when my Joe approached the passport window. When asked by the officer, “What do you intend to do in Ireland,” he responded “I’m planning on drinking some pints of Guinness and taking in the St. Patrick’s week festivities.”

In a deep Irish brogue she responded, “Sounds like a solid plan.” Then my brother was quickly and warmly welcomed to the “Emerald Isle.”

Now it was my turn to be questioned by the official. I had visited Ireland years before, but my reason for being there at that time of year was more goal-oriented. I was there to honor my Irish heritage and to fulfill a long-planned mission to take in what I call the “granddaddy” of all St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Every year my 100 percent Irish mother, Marguerite, made a point to make St. Patrick’s Day a very special “experience” for us. Her parents and my father’s grandmother had immigrated from Ireland, making me 5/8 Irish. Visiting different cities throughout the world on that day had become part of my own tradition. I have celebrated my Irish ancestry in New York, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Savannah, Miami, Denver, Kansas City and St.Paul, and in several other cities where less-known celebrations and parades occur on that day. In terms of just fun, it had become as anticipated as Christmas.

Marguerite Rheinberger, of Stillwater, poses in the Dublin airport, which was decked out with bouquets of green, orange and white balloons, and emerald green shamrocks.

Pressing her stamp into green ink, the immigration officer stamped my passport really hard and wished me a fun time.

I had finally arrived in Ireland in time to celebrate its national holiday, and in many ways mine.

St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland is celebrated in traditional and nontraditional ways throughout the country. In Dublin, it is an official four-day celebration consisting of a long, well-attended parade, carnivals, music events, emerald green lighting of several buildings like St. Patrick’s Cathedral and the convention center, and lots of drinking, and I mean lots! In some areas of Ireland, it was a “St. Patrick’s Week” celebration.

Over the years, March 17 in Ireland had become a secular holiday no longer celebrated at church but at the hundreds of bars in Dublin and especially those in Dublin’s multi-block Temple Bar District. Wall-to-wall people from Ireland and other European countries as well as from the United States came together over four days to make a toast to “Paddy,” an irreverent reference to St. Patrick. The frequent downpours of rain were not a deterrent to the pouring down of Guinness and whiskey.

This was the party of all parties from my years of observing St. Patrick’s Day celebrations throughout the world. Down the street, within a short walking distance, you could see the spires of Christ Church Cathedral and St. Patrick’s Cathedral. It was a stark contrast of past and present, especially for this particular holiday, once considered very religious.

The Dublin parade was the most unique I had ever attended on St. Patrick’s. Ireland’s rich history and folklore were brought to life in very colorful, large pageantry. The accompanying music was most unusual, with very little of it being the traditional Irish I’m use to hearing in cities throughout the United States. I highly doubt I will ever experience again a parade that truly reflects, to the level this did, the place where it’s held.

During our time in Ireland, I revisited Galway, and we finally visited Belfast and cities on the Dublin coast. The weather, which was initially unusually warm and sunny, had turned typically cold, windy and rainy just in time for Dublin’s four-day celebration. It was an idyllic backdrop for celebrating and remembering a mission finally fulfilled in Ireland.

Marguerite Rheinberger is a Stillwater resident and occasional Stillwater Gazette contributor.