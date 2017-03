Twenty years ago, SALA Architects (then Mulfinger, Susanka, Mahady & Partners) opened its branch in Stillwater, prompted by the desire to better serve clients in the east metro and western Wisconsin.

Beginning this March, with a desire for increased flexibility, SALA is moving forward in a creative coworking space in the downtown Connolly Shoe Factory building, in addition to its original Northeast Minneapolis location.

The office will be located at 123 N. Second St. in Stillwater.