Public Notices – WASHINGTON COUNTY

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

7645 CURRELL BLVD WOODBURY, MN

NOTICE OF CLOSED EXECUTIVE SESSION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a closed executive session of the Washington County Community Development Agency Board of Commissioners has been scheduled to discuss labor negotiations, subject to Minnesota State Statute 13D.03 subd. (1). The closed executive session will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at or about 4:00 p.m. at the offices of the Washington County CDA, 7645 Currell Blvd, Woodbury, MN.

The Washington County CDA is subject to Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability by public entities. Information regarding the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act is available at the CDA office. Auxiliary aids for disabled persons are available upon request at least 72 hours in advance of an event by calling 651-458-0936. For the hearing impaired only call the MN Relay Service 1-800-627-3529.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

/s/ Barbara Dacy

Executive Director

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 24, 2017

666854