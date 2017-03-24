Public Notices – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF ACQUISITION OF CONTROL

of a Minnesota Bank Pursuant to Minnesota

Law Regarding Change of Control

Notice is hereby given by:

Rebecca R. Billingsley, Lake Elmo, MN; Daniel D. Raleigh, Lake Elmo, MN; and Elizabeth R. Landherr, Lake Elmo, MN; individually, and as trustees of one or more of the following trusts: the Joseph Leo Raleigh Trust (trustee Daniel D. Raleigh), the Megan Snowell Raleigh Trust (trustee Daniel D. Raleigh), the Elizabeth Tian Landherr Trust (trustee Elizabeth R. Landherr), the Maria Snowell Landherr Trust (trustee Elizabeth R. Landherr), the Anna Keman Raleigh Landherr Trust (trustee Elizabeth R. Landherr), the John Daniel Billingsley Trust (trustee Rebecca R. Billingsley), the Kathleen Raleigh Billingsley Trust (trustee Rebecca R. Billingsley) and the Rachel Elizabeth Billingsley Trust (trustee Rebecca R. Billingsley), and as the persons designated to vote the shares held by the Lake Elmo Bank Employee Stock Ownership Trust (all Trusts located in Lake Elmo, MN), seek retroactive approval to retain control of 25% or more of Lake Elmo Bancshares, Inc., Lake Elmo, MN which controls Lake Elmo Bank, Lake Elmo, MN.

The Commissioner of Commerce, State of Minnesota, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 46.048, accepted this notification for filing on March 13, 2017.

Public comment will be accepted on the application for a period of not less than 21 days from March 24, 2017, the date of publication. Written comments should be addressed to:

Mary Jo Wall, Assistant Commissioner

Department of Commerce

Division of Financial Institutions

85 7th Place East, Suite 280

Saint Paul, MN 55101

Consistent with state law, the Notice is a public document available for review at the Department of Commerce during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. by telephoning (651) 539-1714 for an appointment.

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 24, 2017

667056