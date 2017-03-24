Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF WASHINGTON
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 82-PR-17-1068
Estate of
Terry T. Osterbauer,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Karen J. Osterbauer, whose address is 6640 202nd St. N., Forest Lake, MN, 55025 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: March 20, 2017
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Registrar
/s/ Annette Fritz
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Joseph P. Earley
Earley Law Offices
539 S. Knowles Avenue
New Richmond, WI 54017
Attorney License No: 0189595
Telephone: (715) 246-7555
FAX: (715) 246-9958
Email: [email protected]
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
March 24, 31, 2017
666312