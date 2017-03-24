Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT TENTH

JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 82-PR-17-1085

In Re: Estate of Vang Xiong,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 23, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 14949 – 62nd Street N., Stillwater, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedents heirs, and for the appointment of Amy Lund, whose address is 3120 Viking Blvd. NE, East Bethel, MN 55092, as personal representative of the decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the decedents estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: March 20, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Tad V. Jude

Judge of District Court

Annette Fritz

Court Administrator

/s/ J. Johnson

Deputy

Haag Law Offices, P.A.

Michael P. Haag

MN# 268021

2140 Fourth Avenue North

Anoka, MN 55303

Telephone: 763-421-6515

Facsimile: 763-421-4213

E-mail: [email protected]

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 24, 31, 2017

