Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF WASHINGTON
DISTRICT COURT TENTH
JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 82-PR-17-1085
In Re: Estate of Vang Xiong,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 23, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 14949 – 62nd Street N., Stillwater, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedents heirs, and for the appointment of Amy Lund, whose address is 3120 Viking Blvd. NE, East Bethel, MN 55092, as personal representative of the decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the decedents estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: March 20, 2017
BY THE COURT
/s/ Tad V. Jude
Judge of District Court
Annette Fritz
Court Administrator
/s/ J. Johnson
Deputy
Haag Law Offices, P.A.
Michael P. Haag
MN# 268021
2140 Fourth Avenue North
Anoka, MN 55303
Telephone: 763-421-6515
Facsimile: 763-421-4213
E-mail: [email protected]
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
March 24, 31, 2017
666665