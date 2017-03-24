Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR REFORMATION OF TRUST TERMS AND OTHER RELIEF

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

CIVIL DIVISION

Court File No. 82-CV-17-955

In Re: Gavin Hall,

Irrevocable Supplemental Needs Trust

NOTICE IS GIVEN that a petition by Jane Hall, Petitioner, for an Order amending the Gavin Hall Irrevocable Supplemental Needs Trust (Petition) has been filed with the Court.

Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised the Petition may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED, that the Petition will be heard on April 28th, 2017, at 9am by this Court at 14949 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota.

1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-204.

2. Notice shall be given by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order by U.S. Postal Service at least fifteen days prior to the hearing date.

This Notice and Order shall be served by publishing, at least 20 days before the date of hearing, a copy of the order for hearing one time in a legal newspaper for the county in which the petition is filed.

Dated: March 9, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ John C. Hoffman, Judge of District Court

Attorney for Petitioner

David A. Rephan (#253753)

CHESTNUT CAMBRONNE PA

17 WASHINGTON AVE N SUITE 300

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, 55401

Telephone: (612) 336-2919

FAX: (612) 336-2940

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 24, 2017

667530