Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of a mortgage dated April 18, 2007, executed by Bernard W. Nass and Loella M. Nass, as mortgagor(s) to First State Bank and Trust as mortgagee in the original principal amount of Seventy-five Thousand and no/100 ($75,000.00) Dollars, recorded with the Washington County Recorder, State of Minnesota, on April 23, 2007, as doc. no. 3640272; which was thereafter modified by instrument recorded on January 24, 2008 as doc. no. 3677856 increasing the principal balance to $100,000.00; that all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover any part of the debt secured by said mortgage; that there is claimed to be due thereon the sum of One Hundred Thousand Eight Hundred Sixty and 83/100 ($100,860.83) Dollars on this date; and that pursuant to the power of sale therein the mortgage will be foreclosed and the property described as follows:

All that part of the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 6, Township 29, Range 20 West, that lies Southerly and Westerly of the Southerly right of way line of Minnesota Trunk Highway No. 36 and Northerly and Westerly of the following described line: Beginning at a point on the West line of said NW 1/4 that is 923.00 feet, as measured along said West line, Southerly of the Northwest corner of said Section 6; thence Northeasterly by a deflection angle to the right of 73deg. for a distance of 336.41 feet; thence Southerly, parallel to the West line of said NW 1/4, for a distance of 148.5 feet; thence Easterly, parallel to the North line of said NW 1/4 for a distance of 784.70 feet more or less to the East line of said NW 1/4 of NW 1/4 and there terminating, Washington County, Minnesota

Property address: 15th Street & Manning Avenue, Stillwater, MN 55082

Parcel I.D. #: 06.029.20.22.0001

will be sold by the sheriff of said county at public auction on May 19, 2017, at 10:00 oclock A.M. at Sheriffs Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 – 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota, to pay the debt secured by the mortgage, including costs and attorneys fees allowed by law subject to redemption by the mortgagor(s), their heirs or assigns, within six (6) months from the date of sale. The mortgagor(s) must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on November 19, 2017 (if that date is a Saturday, Sunday or holiday, then the date to vacate is the next date thereafter which is not a Saturday, Sunday or holiday), if (i) the mortgage is not reinstated under 580.30, or (ii) the property is not redeemed under 580.23.

Dated: March 24, 2017

First State Bank and Trust,

Mortgagee

Ralph L. Moore, STEIN & MOORE, P.A.,

Attorneys for Mortgagee,

332 Minnesota Street, #W-1650

St. Paul, MN 55101

(651) 224-9683

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 24, 31, April 7, 14, 21, 28, 2017

667221