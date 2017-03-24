Hoof Prints: Operation Glass Slipper

Operation Glass Slipper gives a prom experience to those who would otherwise miss out. (Submitted photo)

This piece is brought to you by Hoof Prints, a partnership between The Gazette and The Pony Express, Stillwater Area High School’s student newspaper.

By Jake Caywood

Pony Express

For girls in high school, prom is something to look forward to all year, prom is a time to dance, have fun and most of all look spontaneous in a stunning prom dress with all of your friends. Unfortunately some girls are unable to afford a dress to the dance and are denied the opportunity to attend prom.

Operation Glass Slipper (OGS) was established in 2006 with one goal, to provide prom gowns and accessories at no charge to high school students who would otherwise be unable to attend prom due to financial difficulties. OGS is a non-profit organization and provide over 1,000 dresses to girls each March at their annual Princess Event with the help of volunteers and Fairy Godmothers.

Founder and director of OGS, Pam Philipp said, “An experience like prom night can literally change the way a girl sees herself socially. We all know that beauty comes from within, and we want every girl to let that beauty shine through in a dress of her choice, to feel her own goodness and sense of worth.”

The Princess Event is the time for girls to get outfitted for prom, these events are open to all juniors and seniors in high school that are in financial need for a dress. At a Princess Event, girls are guided by a Fairy Godmother who helps them pick out a dress for prom along with a purse, shoes and jewelry to go along with it. This year the Princess Event was held on March 11 and 12 at the Southdale Center in Edina.

After attending this year’s Princess Event, a princess said, “Thank you so much for the beautiful dress! If it weren’t for that I doubt I’d even be able to go, so it means a lot to me.”

Operation Glass Slipper is a 100 percent volunteer organization, volunteers go by the name of Fairy Godmothers at OGS and help in a variety of positions at the Princess Events. Fairy Godmothers help the Princesses find the perfect dress, shoes, purse and jewelry for prom, along with providing alterations and setting up the event. If interested in volunteering you can email OGS and they will periodically notify you when volunteering opportunities occur.

Volunteer Heather Krech said, “Prom is something that every girl should experience. Without Operation Glass Slipper, these girls might have never had the opportunity to attend prom. This organization is doing something really special and that’s why I wanted to volunteer and support the cause.”

If interested in getting involved, donations to OGS are welcomed and appreciated year-round. OGS accepts dresses that are five years or newer, shoes, jewelry, purses and other prom accessories. Donations are accepted at nine locations, including a Stillwater location at Rose Floral & Greenhouse.

Operation Glass Slipper is a magical organization making girls dreams come true since 2006, what they do will forever have an impact on these girls as they have given them the opportunity to experience their high school prom and to be a princess.

Volunteer Julie Krech said, “A girl today told us ‘I really felt like I was Cinderella today’, and to hear that from one of these girls is why we do what we do.”