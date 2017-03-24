Foillard wins ‘Best Bartender in the Valley’

The annual Best Bartender in the Valley competition was held at Pub 112 on Sunday, March 12. Eleven bartenders from the Stillwater area competed in a contest sponsored by 2 Gingers Irish Whiskey and emceed by the Irish whiskey’s founder, Kieran Foillard.

Dan Schiltz, a five-year mixologist at Charlie’s Restaurant and Irish Pub won first prize for developing a technically challenging recipe utilizing 2 Gingers among others. Rounding out the podium were Lolo in 2nd Place, and The Tilted Tiki and Lion’s Tavern sharing 3rd Place.

Schiltz’s recipe involved rimming a lowball glass with espresso grounds, which he then dipped in a high-proof bourbon. He then lit the grounds on fire, toasting them. In a separate glass he muddled ginger-infused sugar and chocolate bitters. He then poured 2 ounces of 2 Gingers over the sugar and served neat with an orange accent.

Schiltz was given an award, $200, and the title: Best Bartender in the Valley.