County – WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

7645 CURRELL BLVD
WOODBURY, MN
CHANGE IN DATE OF REGULAR MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Change in Date of Regular Board Meeting of the Washington County Community Development Agency Board of Commissioners has been changed to March 28, 2017. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at or about 3:00 p.m. at the offices of the Washington County CDA, 7645 Currell Blvd, Woodbury, MN.
The Washington County CDA is subject to Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability by public entities. Information regarding the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act is available at the CDA office. Auxiliary aids for disabled persons are available upon request at least 72 hours in advance of an event by calling 651-458-0936. For the hearing impaired only call the MN Relay Service 1-800-627-3529.
Date of Publication: March 24, 2017
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMUNITY
DEVELOPMENT AGENCY
/s/ Barbara Dacy
Barbara Dacy
Executive Director
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
March 24, 2017
666872