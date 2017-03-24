County – WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

7645 CURRELL BLVD

WOODBURY, MN

CHANGE IN DATE OF REGULAR MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Change in Date of Regular Board Meeting of the Washington County Community Development Agency Board of Commissioners has been changed to March 28, 2017. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at or about 3:00 p.m. at the offices of the Washington County CDA, 7645 Currell Blvd, Woodbury, MN.

The Washington County CDA is subject to Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability by public entities. Information regarding the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act is available at the CDA office. Auxiliary aids for disabled persons are available upon request at least 72 hours in advance of an event by calling 651-458-0936. For the hearing impaired only call the MN Relay Service 1-800-627-3529.

Date of Publication: March 24, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE

WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMUNITY

DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

/s/ Barbara Dacy

Barbara Dacy

Executive Director

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 24, 2017

666872