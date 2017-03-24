Back in Time: Jacob R. Kolliner, business and civic Leader

Jacob Kolliner (Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society)

In the St. Croix Valley there have been many people that have bridged the gap between the lumber era to the manufacturing era of region. One of those people that grabbed a hold of the community and moved it forward into the future was Jacob R. Kolliner.

He was born on Nov. 25, 1864 to Simon and Amalia Kolliner in Baraboo, Wis. and was a childhood friend of the Ringling Brothers. The family first moved to New Richmond, Wis., they came to Stillwater in 1883 and Jacob was first employed in a general store on Main Street.

Kolliner worked for Abe Rohrbach and then Louis Albenberg clothing store. He purchased the store from Albenberg in 1891 and renamed it Kolliner’s in 1893. As he prospered, his interests widened, and for a number of years he was actively associated with the Winton Lumber Company in logging operations in Idaho and Washington.

Later, Kolliner, his brothers Robert and Max, and Phillip Newman joined to start the Kolliner Bros.-Newman Co., manufacture of mackinaws, expanding into the making of other sports wear. In 1903-04 a manufacturing building was constructed at 216 South Second Street. It was three stories in height, with the manufacturing done on the third floor. In later years the company became known as the St. Croix Garment Company, Jacob Kolliner conducted the business alone as his partners having retired.

