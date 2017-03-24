Handel’s ‘Messiah’ by The Phipps Choral Society

The Phipps Choral Society in collaboration with Bethel Lutheran Church will present Handel’s “Messiah” on Palm Sunday, April 9, at 2 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 920 Third Street, Hudson.

This masterpiece, a commentary on Christ’s nativity, passion, and ascension, first performed in the spring of 1742, has become one of the world’s most beloved musical works.

The chorus, chamber orchestra, and professional soloists will perform under the direction of Layton James, director of music of Bethel Church, who will conduct while playing the harpsichord.

James was the principal keyboard artist for The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra for 41 years, performing on the harpsichord, piano, organ, celesta, and synthesizer. He is acknowledged as an outstanding chamber musician, orchestra soloist, and keyboard improviser in the baroque style. He is also a conductor and composer. James is featured harpsichordist on Robert Shaw’s 1984 and 1987 recordings of Handel’s “Messiah.”

The soloists are Angela Grundstad, soprano; Margaret Jane Wray, mezzo; Aaron Humble, tenor; and James Bohn, baritone.

Thomas Dahle is in his 25th season as music director of The Phipps Choral Society, formerly the Oratorio Society. He is also the founder and director of The Phipps Festival Chorus, established in 1990.

General admission tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for students of any age. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409 or online at ThePhipps.org.

‘Stepping Out’ runs through Sunday, April 2

“Stepping Out,” a comedy by Richard Harris, will be performed March 17 – April 2 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. as well as Sundays at 2 p.m. at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis.

Charlotte Kodner of Apple Valley plays Mavis, a former professional dancer who tries her hardest to teach a bumbling, loveable group of misfits to tap dance. Through their classes, they come to realize that it is not about success or failure as dancers; it is about having the courage and going the distance.

Director/choreographer Doug Dally has worked at many theaters throughout his career, including Lakeshore Players, St. Croix Festival Theatre, Applause Community Theater, and The Play’s the Thing Productions. His most recent directing credits include “Day One” at Lakeshore Players Theatre and remounted for the MACT Fast Festival in Pipestone, Minn.; and he choreographed “Peter Pan” for The Play’s the Thing.

Tickets are $24 and $26 for adults and $17 and $19 for students of all ages, with a $2 discount for seniors on the Sunday matinees. Reservations may be and by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409 or online at ThePhipps.org.

Photography class April 4-13

“Camera Smart Photography,” a two-week class for adults and teens ages 13 and older, will be offered Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 4-13, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis.

In this “hands-on-the-camera” class, students will learn how to maximize their camera’s potential to create photographs that are suitable for framing. The instructor will guide students through the menus within the software of their cameras and through the function of the many buttons on their camera’s body and lenses.

Proper handling and care of photography equipment also will be covered in this class, which includes instruction on how to take quality pictures of a variety of subjects – landscape, people, architecture, and more. Assignments will be given between classes to encourage students to practice what they learn.

Students must bring their own SLR camera with a fully charged battery, the camera’s manual if available, and a memory card with ample storage.

The class fee is $99. For more information or to register, go to ThePhipps.org, call 715-386-2305, or stop by the center.

Tai Chi Thursday mornings

Tai chi classes are offered on Thursdays,from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis.

Meeting the needs of both the beginning and experienced practitioner, this class offers the Yang style long form of tai chi chuan.

Certified tai chi instructor Mark Tomlinson, with 14 years of experience, conducts the classes. Punch-cards may be purchased for $100 per eight classes. Classes are ongoing and may be taken at any time. Students only pay for the classes they attend. To enroll, send the fee to The Phipps Center, 109 Locust Street, Hudson, WI 54016, or call 715.386.2305 to register with Visa or MasterCard. Registrations may also be made online at ThePhipps.org. A $5 processing fee will be charged for all phone, mail, or online registrations.