Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – WASHINGTON COUNTY

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

7645 CURRELL BOULEVARD WOODBURY, MN 55125 REQUEST FOR SEALED BIDS

OAKHILL GARAGE FOUNDATION REPLACEMENT

SITE ADDRESS

OAKHILL COTTAGES

14600 OAKHILL CT. N.

SCANDIA, MN 55073

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that sealed bids will be received by the Washington County Community Development Agency (the Agency) until 10:00 a.m. April18, 2017 at the offices of the Washington County CDA, 7645 Currell Blvd. Woodbury, MN 55125, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud for the furnishing of all labor and material for the Oakhill Foundation Replacement to be done at the above mentioned property located in Washington County, including, but not limited to, the following:

GARAGE FOUNDATION REPLACEMENT

There will be a pre-bid meeting on April 4, 2017 at 10am at 14600 Oakhill Court North Scandia, MN 55073 the project site. Interested contractors should attend the pre-bid meeting.

Bids shall be on the forms provided for that purpose and according to the contract documents and instructions prepared by the CDA and Miles and Associates, Inc.

Interested parties should contact Jim Miles of Miles and Associates Inc., 1121 Jackson Street NE Suite 127 Minneapolis, MN 55413 via email at [email protected] or 612-328-1981 to obtain bid documents in an electronic format for no fee, or contact National Reprographics at 651.779.8000 to purchase documents.

The required submissions include a 5% bid bond or a cashiers check in lieu of a bid bond, and the completed bid form. The bids shall be directed to Elena Shulman, Washington County CDA, 7645 Currell Blvd. Woodbury, MN 55125, and shall be securely sealed with the outside wrapper reading: Oakhill Garage Foundation Replacement.

Prior to execution of a construction contract, the successful contractor will be required to submit a payment & performance bond in an amount equivalent to 100% of the contract, proper workers compensation and general liability insurance coverage. Proposed date of construction contract letting is April 18th, 2017.

The Agency reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the contract in the best interest of the Agency. The Agency encourages bids from minority and women owned businesses.

SEALED BIDS WILL BE OPENED ON 10:00 a.m. April18, 2017 at the offices of the Washington County HRA, 7645 Currell Blvd. Woodbury, MN 55125.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

Barbara Dacy

Executive Director

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 24, 31, 2017

666246