10 years ago this week….

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Boys basketball — Scoring the last seven points, St. Paul Johnson rallies in the final two minutes the game to stop the Stillwater boys’ basketball team 39-36 in the Section 4AAAA championship game at Concordia-St. Paul. It’s the second year in a row the Governors defeat Stillwater in the section finals. Danny Johnson provides a game-high 11 points for the Ponies, who are outscored 25-15 in the second half.

Boys swimming and diving — For the second year in a row, Andy Knaak receives the Most Valuable Athlete Award for the Stillwater boys’ swimming and diving team.

Golf — Stillwater resident Rick Shefchik publishes the crime novel “Amen Corner”, which is a murder mystery/thriller staged at Augusta National during The Masters.