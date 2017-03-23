Stillwater ordinance would regulate short-term rentals like Airbnb

Thanks to websites such as Airbnb and VRBO, many travelers are opting to stay in people’s homes during trips, instead choosing of traditional options like hotels. In Stillwater, short-term home rentals of this type are technically illegal, but the city is poised to change that.

A proposed ordinance would legalize short-term housing rentals, with various levels of regulation depending on how a property is rented out, and whether it’s the owner’s primary home.

“The purpose is to allow a low-impact form of lodging in residential neighborhoods and create a set of performance standards that would help to make them good neighbors in a residential setting,” said community development director Bill Turnblad. “At the same time it also is an attempt to create a certain level of safety for both the homeowners and the guests. Both of those elements are important.”

The proposed ordinance defines four types of short-term rentals:

• Hosted: The property owner or lessee rents out a room or sleeping space but is present while guests are in the home.

• Unhosted: The home is the owner’s primary residence, but the owner isn’t present when guests come for a short period of time.

• Dedicated short-term: The property owners don’t use the home as their primary residence. It may be a vacation home or investment property.

• Bed and breakfast: Establishments that meet certain criteria already laid out in city code.

Regulation of hosted rentals would be the least burdensome, with no limit on how many licenses could be issued in the city. After performance and safety standards are certified as met, city staff would issue licenses valid for three years.

Unhosted rentals would follow a similar licensing process, but neighbors within 150 feet of the property would be notified, and the number of unhosted licenses would be capped at 25 citywide.

Dedicated short-term rental properties would require a conditional use permit from the planning commission, as well as a license to operate. The use permit would run with the land, no matter who purchased it, but the owner would also need a license to operate. Only five licenses of this type would be granted citywide.

In order to qualify for a license, property owners would have to meet standards for parking, keeping guest records, limits on the number of guests and more. The maximum stay for a guest under the ordinance would be 30 days. For unhosted and dedicated rentals, an initial city inspection would be required, and a property owner or representative would need to be within 30 miles of the property while it’s being rented, to provide assistance if needed. If desired, the city council could set a maximum number of rental days per year for each property type, but staff has not proposed a limit.

Regardless of the type, a license could be revoked on the basis of three substantiated complaints from neighbors or guests within a 12-month period.

All short-term rental property owners would also be responsible for paying the city’s 3 percent lodging tax, which funds the local convention and visitors bureau.

The city began examining the issue of short-term rentals last summer, partly due to complaints from bed and breakfast operators who pointed out their establishments paid the lodging tax and abided by specific regulations, while short-term rentals went unregulated because they were illegal.

Last fall, the city hired the firm HKGi to research issues related to short-term rentals and how other communities deal with them. HKGi also gathered comments from community members. In December, the city council directed city staff to draft an ordinance regulating short-term home rentals in Stillwater.

Many cities have grappled with the issue recently, including Oak Park Heights, which approved an ordinance regulating similar rentals last year. However, there’s no consensus on the best way to approach the topic — practices vary widely.

“They’re everything from ordinances that simply say you can do it and here’s the standards with very little administrative review … all the way to the other extreme where you’ve got a full-blown inspection program and it looks very much like a rental housing program,” Turnblad said. “Ours is someplace in between.”

The Stillwater Planning Commission had a public hearing and discussed the proposed ordinance March 8, but tabled consideration until April 12, when it is expected to make a recommendation to the council. The council is expected to have its own public hearing and consider the ordinance April 18.

Turnblad said most residents who have given input agree the rentals should be allowed in some form.

“What I hear from a lot of folks is that this is a destination city, an event-driven kind of city, and the local lodging available doesn’t meet the demand,” he said. “It’s just another opportunity that I think we need to address, because whether we do or not, online merchandising is a huge part of the economy, and it will continue to grow. … It makes no sense to simply say no.”

