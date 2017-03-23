SCPA: Lions fall to top-seeded Redhawks

The St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys’ basketball team ran into a buzz saw in the quarterfinals of the Section 4AA tournament on Saturday, March 11. Top-seeded Minnehaha Academy (21-5), which is also ranked No. 1 in Class AA, stormed out to a 32-point halftime lead on the way to a 77-34 victory over the eighth-seeded Lions.

Matt Kaul finished with 12 points for SCPA, which finished the season with a 15-13 record.

It was the 14th win in a row for the Redhawks, who received a game-high 16 points from Jalen Suggs. JaVonni Bickham tossed in 15 points for Minnehaha Academy.

• Kaul supplied 23 points and teammate Adam Wierling added 21 as SCPA pulled away for a 65-44 win over St. Paul Academy in the first round of the Section 4AA tournament on Thursday, March 9. Austin Have also contributed 12 points for the Lions.

• Daniel McCarrell delivered 21 points to help lead SCPA to a 74-51 nonconference boys’ basketball victory over Mounds Park Academy in their regular season finale on Friday, March 3. Ryan Ylonen chipped in with 15 points while Austin Have added 12 for the Lions.

St. Croix Lutheran stops Lions

No. 2 seed St. Croix Lutheran stopped the St. Croix Preparatory Academy girls’ basketball team 75-44 in the quarterfinals of the Section 4AA tournament on Saturday, March 4. Audrey Gadison scored 17 points to lead four Crusaders in double figures.

Meg Schulte finished with 14 points and Olivia Witt added 10 for the Lions (14-14), who trailed 43-24 at halftime.

• The Lions stormed out to a 24-4 lead in the first half on the way to a 50-32 victory over St. Paul Academy in the first round of the Section 4AA tournament on Thursday, March 2. Annika White scored 13 points and Meg Schulte added 10 for SCPA, which also received a game-high nine rebounds from Sophie Hangge.