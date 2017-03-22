Fairview and HealthEast announce plans to combine

Fairview and HealthEast have announced that the organizations will combine.

“Bringing Fairview and HealthEast together will create a world-class health system committed to serving our communities and the region,” said James Hereford, Fairview president and CEO. “Our organizations are stronger together. By joining forces, we can expand clinical services and combine our expertise to serve patients where they live and work, giving them access to the widest range of care choices available.”

The combined system will serve the entire Twin Cities metro area, as well as greater Minnesota. Today, Fairview and HealthEast provide care in complementary service areas, with HealthEast serving the east metro and Fairview serving the south, west and north metro as well as northern Minnesota.

The combination will formalize a close and long-standing working relationship between Fairview and HealthEast, the organizations say.

The combined system will be led by Fairview President and CEO James Hereford and governed by the existing Fairview board of directors, which will add three HealthEast board members. The organizations plan to begin integration efforts upon receiving regulatory and legal approval in spring 2017