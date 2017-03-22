Column: Beauty before age

Kim Thompson

BY KIM THOMPSON

GAZETTE COLUMNIST

When I used to visit my 93-year-old grandmother, she would say that the retirement community in which she lived was “a nice place, but everyone is just so old.” I don’t think she knew she was old. I think she died wondering why on earth she couldn’t just keep going.

Her father, my great-grandfather, married an older woman. She was exactly six months older. It was fun to giggle with him and pretend that it was scandalous. This makes me think a good deal about age and the lovely reasons we are compelled to resist companions of equal maturity, equal time and experiences.

I have seen a shift in the new generation of 30-somethings. They seem to hold a far broader appreciation for the beauty of various ages (and genders and races and sizes). Many seem proud of their age spans with lovers and partners. I have been surprised at how so many are attracted to the next generation, and still, it is often somewhat discreet in certain circles, like when visiting their parents.

Yet, lots of them hold a delightful shamelessness around seeking a significantly younger or older partner to balance their internal complexities. Many seek the older partner out of pure unexpected chemistry and some for intellectual stimulation. It isn’t always the ego-driven vanity of an older man, or the shallow arm candy, or the classic sugar mama people quickly label. Either way, taboos are challenged when people stop apologizing for their unusual callings, being misunderstood or often not even knowing wholly why they are drawn to this aging or youthful adult.

Perhaps it is because we are aging more slowly now and youth are maturing more rapidly? Traditional conventions are being broken because our traditional timelines are being broken, when we go to college, when we have children, if we will ever even have children or marry at all … A lot of healing occurs when we can see the universe sending people to nurture us in unconventional ways. Many are sensitive to the still-staunch judgments over age discrepancies.

Numerous younger men and women have no problem spending tons of time with me, a woman in her early 50s, playing socially, not necessarily in any romantic way, and maybe sometimes romance is considered, but that is not without pause. Many of them just don’t think it’s a big deal, but it’s easy to say that when you’re young and brave and idealistic. It’s nice to have someone who is aging really well alongside you. Nonetheless, younger folks speak to me as if we are all the same in energy, beauty and purpose on the earth, which is sometimes wonderful.

I have a sea of amazing friends. I am lucky. Yet, a lot of the reason I have so many friends is because I don’t discriminate around age. More of my friends are 15-20 years younger than me, and a rare few amazing friends are my equals in age or notably older.

The trick is to walk with pride over exactly what you are. When someone asks me if a close friend is my son, I smile and say, “Well, sometimes he is like a son, but no, he is just my friend.” I don’t have to be offended by their curiosity or even determine that they don’t actually envy our bold and public adventures.

Additionally, younger people have awesome strengths in relationships with older friends.

Young people are hungry to learn. This is a natural connection for me. I am still hungry to grow. Insatiably.

Young people are adventurous. It’s intoxicating to spin off into the city, and on a whim, run myself to exhaustion and stupidly stumble home to crash. Less structure. Less rigid planning. More primal impulse — a youthful inertia. Younger people are not rigid with their sleep patterns and diets. I hold dearly to my health, but sometimes it’s just fun to stay up way too late simply because my life is so damn interesting.

Younger people are brave and expressive. They say profoundly crass and shocking things, sometimes without boundary. This is both disturbing and blissfully refreshing! I am set free into sharing even a drop of what had always been entombed.

Young people have hope, not just for their own lives. They have hope for me and don’t expect me to slink away and hide like a spinster in my cat-infested hovel. You have lived out loud enough Kim. Now stop all this madness.

It is wonderful when they give me unexpected wisdom. If I stay humble and don’t underestimate them, they will whisper the secrets of the great unknown across our interesting divide.

Kim Thompson has three sons and taught high school English for 26 years, 20 of them at Stillwater schools. She is a “guardian” of The Shire Literary Center for Youth. Her family has resided in Stillwater for six generations.