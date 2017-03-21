Girls hockey: Konigson receives MVP award for Ponies

Senior defenseman Olivia Konigson was chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls’ hockey team. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

Senior Olivia Konigson was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls’ hockey team during its postseason awards banquet on Thursday, March 2 at the Lake Elmo Inn Event Center.

Konigson, a Quinnipiac University recruit, was joined in earning all-conference honors by junior goaltender Olivia Knox while teammates Hannah Anderson and Gina Jablonski received honorable mention all-conference recognition.

Konigson scored three goals and provided 10 assists while anchoring a largely inexperienced group of defensemen. Along with Knox, who recorded three shutouts and posted a .923 save percentage in 19 games, the Ponies allowed just 2.51 goals per game.

Jablonski led the Ponies this season with eight goals and added six assists for 14 points, which ranked only behind Laura Einan, who finished with seven goals and eight assists for 15 points for a team that averaged just 1.72 goals per game in the regular season. Anderson also ranked among team leaders with six goals and four assists for 10 points.

Stillwater finished with a 9-15-2 record, including 6-8-2 record to place sixth in the Suburban East Conference. Stillwater received the No. 4 seed in the Section 4AA tournament and was eliminated by fifth-seeded Roseville 7-2 in the quarterfinals.

Anderson and Jablonski were co-recipients of the Best Offensive Player award while Konigson was named the team’s Best Defensive Player. Anderson and Claire Knowlan were Academic All-State selections.

One of seven seniors for the Ponies, Abbi Paduano received the Hobey Baker Character Award.

Morgan Wohlers was selected the Most Improved Player for the varsity team.

Also announced at the banquet is that Ava Yokanovich, Maya Yokanovich and Knox will serve as captains for the 2017-18 team.

Girls hockey

All-Conference: Olivia Knox and Olivia Konigson; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Hannah Anderson and Gina Jablonski; Academic All-State: Hannah Anderson and Claire Knowlan; Best Offensive Player: Hannah Anderson (V), Gina Jablonski (V) and Ava Johnson (JV); Best Defensive Player: Olivia Konigson (V) and Hanna Anderson (JV); Hobey Baker Character Award: Abbi Paduano; Most Improved Player: Morgan Wohlers (V), Lexi Huber (JV) and Annie McGuire (JV); Most Valuable Player: Olivia Konigson; Captains elect: Ava Yokanovich, Maya Yokanovich and Olivia Knox.