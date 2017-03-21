District 834 agrees to sell New Heights school building

New Heights Charter School

The Stillwater Area School Board voted unanimously to approve a $1.3 million purchase agreement to sell the former Washington Elementary School building to a partner of New Heights Charter School.

According to the Washington County Historical Society, the Washington School was built in 1938 at 614 W. Mulberry St. in Stillwater. New Heights Schools opened in 1993 and has leased the Washington School building from Stillwater Area Public Schools.

The state of Minnesota does not allow charter schools to own property, but does allow charter schools to work with an affiliated building company to purchase and renovate an existing facility. Charter Schools Development Corporation is an Arizona-based national nonprofit finance group that works with charter schools on facility and financial needs, and has purchased the building on behalf of New Heights.

New Heights Principal Tom Kearney said the charter school will be mostly paying the $1.3 million purchase price through state-issued funding for charter school buildings.

“The charter school lease aid would be the lion’s share of the funds needed to purchase the property,” Kearney said.

Kearney said the process of buying the building from the district was positive and that the two schools have had a good relationship over the years, as New Heights leased the building.

“New Heights has been at the location for 24 years and has been a partner to the

district,” Kearney said.

Kearney said one of the goals of Charter Schools Development Corporation related to the sustainability of the school, and Kearney noted the school district sold the building “for a fair price.”

Starting last fall, New Heights began meeting with architects, who have developed a remodeling plan to update the building, Kearny said.

“We have put together a long-range renovation plan that will meet the needs of the students,” he said. “The construction will take place in the summer for the next two to three years.”

Stillwater finance director Kristen Hoheisel said the funds collected by the district from the sale of the building will be put in a designated capital fund for future facilities improvements.

