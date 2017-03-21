Column: Finding inspiration

Marty Larson

I get inspired by my fitness clients every day. Their willingness to open up to new ideas, their continued commitment, and their positive attitude toward life is something I feel is worth sharing.

Rather than hearing what I have to say, it might be helpful to hear from a couple of folks who have been successful at changing their lives and their health. Neither of these clients were “gym” or “workout” people. Yet somehow, they keep showing up, learning, growing and taking their health and fitness to the next level. Who better to take inspiration from?

Why do you keep at it?

Client No. 1:

If you would have asked me this question 30 years ago, the answer would have been all about vanity. There was a long period in my life when I did nothing in terms of working out. Then I recognized some deficits. I felt like I was getting weaker in terms of strength. Little did I know that my mobility was an issue. Today, I work out to gain strength and increase my mobility. Watching my elderly father and father-in-law shuffle along reminds me that mobility is everything. Also, I was told that my blood pressure is high, and I am bound and determined not to take medication.

Client No. 2

I care about my health. I have never been “athletic” or a “gym person.” But I have been able to transform how I view myself. It took me quite a while to “cross through the door” and begin my journey of health. I was intimidated and did not believe I could do it (or stick with it). I proved myself wrong! I am proud of the strength and confidence I have built.

What specifically do you do to motivate yourself (or how do you hold yourself accountable) to get your body to the studio or to move?

Client No. 1:

Telling myself nobody else is going to do this for me. I build working out into a part of my day/week. Also, surrounding myself with like-minded people is a great motivator. The motivation of others is contagious. Having several friends who also get their bodies into the studio makes is easier to want to go, the social aspect helps.

Client No. 2:

It is not all physical; I have learned to retrain my mind. I have found that exercise, strength building and moving my body can be very enjoyable and beneficial and something I look forward to. Besides, every day I benefit from increased mobility and strength at home, at work and at play.

What would you suggest to others to make what you have done attainable?

Client No. 1:

Keep your eye on the prize — having great mobility well into my old age is a goal I intend on achieving. Attitude is everything. Most of the time I’m a skeptic or a pessimist. This does not help me keep my eye on the prize. I try very hard to put the skeptic/pessimist away. It’s all about learning a new thing every day, and if it’s something you can do to feel better, it’s like a double gift to yourself.

Client No. 2:

It is important to meet yourself where you are at, no pressure to “perform” at a certain level.

In fact, in class we stress over and over to “listen to your body” — don’t hurt it.

Enhancing our athleticism should be a long-term goal for all of us. More and more research is coming out that supports good movement skills are associated with brain health and aging well. Finding joy, inspiration and accountability within ourselves and through others is a worthy goal that will serve us well.

Marty Larson is the owner and founder of Uncommon Age, a Stillwater fitness and movement studio dedicated to helping people reach their full potential. Learn more at uncommonage.com.