Classical to modern: Lawrence University Wind Ensemble performs free concert in Stillwater

The award-winning Lawrence University Wind Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 Fourth St. N., Stillwater. The concert is free and open to the public.

Under the direction of conductor Andrew Mast, the 64-member wind ensemble features the top wind and percussion students in Lawrence University’s nationally acclaimed Conservatory of Music. Its repertoire consists of wind music, from Bach to major contemporary composers, as well as original compositions by Lawrence students.

“All the members of the wind ensemble have been working extremely hard to present a concert that is an artistic and emotional journey,” Mast said. “The students’ dedicated efforts and thoughtful preparation undoubtedly will make for a memorable evening of music for all who attend.”

The program for the Stillwater concert will include Charles Ives’ “Country Band March,” Oscar Navarro’s 2006 “Clarinet Concerto No. 1” with guest artist David Bell, Frank Ticheli’s “Rest” and David Maslanka’s “A Child’s Garden of Dreams.”

The Lawrence Wind Ensemble is a past winner of a national DownBeat Student Music Award in the classical undergraduate group division. In 2013, it was one of only nine wind ensembles in the country invited to perform at the national conference of the College Band Directors National Association at the University of North Carolina.

The Stillwater concert concludes a three-day tour of music education and community outreach around the Twin Cities. Prior to the concert performance, the ensemble will visit a homeless shelter, several high schools and an education center for students with special needs.