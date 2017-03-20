Neala Kay Johnson Shager of Hudson, WI passed away Saturday, March 18, 2017. She was 73 years old. She was born to Paul and Eleanor Johnson in Seattle, WA on Nov. 12th, 1943. She grew up in Great Falls, Montana and graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College.

She is survived by husband of 51 years Richard, daughter Neala of Shoreview, and son Dorian and daughter-in-law Sarah Ryan of Greencastle, IN. She is also survived by grandchildren Benjamin and Kelsey (Shoreview), and Catherine and Evelyn Kay (Greencastle) as well as sisters Marcia Lindseth (Prescott, WI) and Patsy Johnson (Butler, PA). She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial Service Monday, March 27th at 11AM at Bethel Lutheran Church Highland Campus in Hudson, WI with family greeting preceding the service from 10 to 11AM. Memorial Visitation on Sunday March 26th from 6 to 8 PM at same location. Memorials are preferred to Sjogren’s Foundation or District 622 Educational Foundation. Kay taught for 48 consecutive years in math classrooms including North St. Paul Public Schools, UMTYMP, Macalester College, Augsburg College, and University of WI – River Falls.