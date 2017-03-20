June 23, 1971-March 14, 2017

Jared P. Anez, 45, of Willmar, MN died Tuesday, March 14 at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar.

Jared was born in Little Falls, MN, the son of Lloyd Jr. and Cynthia (Nimtz) Anez. He grew up in Little Falls where he was baptized and confirmed. Jared attended elementary and high school in Little Falls and graduated in 1989. He earned his Bachelor of Animal Science from NDSU in December 1993.

On December 18, 1993, he was united in marriage to Kami Sjostrom in Fargo, ND. Following their marriage, they lived in Marshall until moving to rural Willmar in 1996. Jared and Kami started Anez Consulting, an agricultural consulting company, in 1997. Jared’s determination and personality was instrumental in growing their company which provides consulting services to many farmers covering several states.

He was an active member of several professional organizations that included: MARL, AGR, MINNCA, Brookside Laboratories, Minnesota Pork Producers Association and Bushmills Ethanol. Not only did he commit time to his career but Jared was a dedicated member of The Church of St. Mary’s community where he volunteered with the Fall Festival, was a Catechist, a facilitator for the baptism class, and was a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus. When he was not working, or volunteering at church, Jared found time to serve on Board of Willmar Public School – District 347, and was currently the Chair.

Most of all, his time spent with his family and his ability to participate in their activities was the most meaningful. Whether he was helping with 4-H, cheering on runners, coaching youth wrestling, or just spending time at their cabin with his family was when he was happiest. Jared also enjoyed hiking, canoeing and running.

He is survived by his wife, Kami; children: Samuel, currently stationed in Monterey, CA; Savanah, Harley, Jonas, Sullivan and Lawson all at home; his parents, Bud and Cindy Anez of Little Falls; siblings: Vince (Lisa) Anez of Little Falls, Renee (Todd) Maciej of Little Falls, Doug (Kelly) Anez of Exeter, CA; Paul (Missy) Anez of Little Falls, Janee (special friend, Bob Bobick) Anez of Elk River, Yvette (special friend, Dean Robinson) Anez of Little Falls, Joy (Jay) Erwin of Little Falls, Tom (Emily) Anez of Willmar; mother-in-law, Betty Sjostrom of Fargo, and in-laws, Jason (Hilary) Sjostrom of Fargo, Carrie (Dan) Trageton of Oaks, ND; and Leslie (special friend, Glen Knoll) Sjostrom of Valley City, ND. He is also survived by 38 nieces and nephews and 6 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, brother, Verd, in 2011, and father-in-law, Harley Sjostrom.

Mass of Christian Burial was 11:00 am, Saturday, March 18 at The Church of St. Mary in Willmar. Visitation was Friday at the church from 4-7:00 pm, with a time for sharing stories at 7:00 pm. Visitation continued one hour prior to his funeral service at the church. Burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Willmar.

