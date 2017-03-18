Pictured left to right, back row: Maia Paulisich, Coretta Zontelli, Tristen Bradley, Sophia Huber, and Ellie Metcalf; middle row: Addison Thompson, Francis Foster, and Olivia Huber; front row: Emily Heckman, Brennan Foster, Betsy Anderson, and Elise Bailey. (Photo by Marnie Marie Photography)

The Phipps Dance Companies to Perform March 25-April 2

The Phipps Dance Company, a non-competitive performing company led by director Christina Leines and associate director Stephanie Campbell, celebrates its 12th season with showcase performances on Saturdays, March 25 and April 1 at 7 p.m. and Sundays, March 26 and April 2 at 2 p.m. in the Black Box Theater of The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis.

The 2016-17 company is comprised of 18 auditioned dancers who range in age from 13 to 18 years old. The company focuses on building well-rounded, technically advanced young dancers.

The performances will feature a variety of styles, including musical theater, lyrical, tap, hip-hop, jazz, and classical ballet. Guest choreographers this season include Joe Crook, Zoe Henrot, Mackenzie Lewis, Bre Poliak, and Tracy Vacura.

The Phipps Junior Dance Company, led by Lewis and now in its fourth season, will also perform. For dancers ages 9 to 13 years old, this company prepares members for their future with The Phipps Dance Company and beyond.

The performances will feature a variety of styles, including lyrical, jazz, tap, and hip-hop.

Tickets are $14 for adults and $12 for students. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409 or online at ThePhipps.org.

‘Our Mighty Mississippi’

“Our Mighty Mississippi,” songs, stories, film, and photos celebrating America’s greatest river, created and performed by Steven Marking, will be offered Wednesday and Thursday, April 5 and 6 at 2 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m. at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis.

This one-man show has garnered widespread acclaim by audiences far and wide. He has been called, “Mark Twain with a gorgeous voice, mixed up with a bit of Garrison Keillor (humor) and Ken Burns (history).”

The program involves Marking, an operatic baritone, performing classic songs, all having to do with the mighty river, such as “Moon River,” “Ol’ Man River,” “Bridge Over Troubled Waters,” “River Chanty,” “Up a Lazy River,” and his own song, “Gone Fishin’.” Between songs, he tells of the history, legend, and lore of the river, with a few humorous stories of his own mishaps that happened on the river and its tributaries.

Many of the visuals in the concert are movies and photos taken by Marking himself during his visits to and on the great river. The show highlights the visual splendors of the river – its flora and fauna and its long history as a transportation artery for the nation.

Tickets are $23 for adults and $16 for students of all ages. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps Center ticket office at 715-386-8409 or online at ThePhipps.org.

Nature sketchbook workshop at Belwin

“Explore, Discover, Create,” a seasonal nature sketchbook workshop at Belwin Conservancy in Afton, Minn., is being offered Saturday, April 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in partnership with The Phipps Center for the Arts. This workshop is for adults of all skill levels who never lost their childhood love to “go play outside.” Co-taught by naturalist Lynette Anderson and artist Pam Luer, participants will spend the day exploring a natural landscape which usually remain off-limits to the general public.

Looking closely at nature through both a naturalist’s and an artist’s eye, participants will learn about the plants, insects, birds, and animals they discover, and create sketchbook drawings of what inspires them. At this time of the year, participants may be able to hear the frogs calling, watch for early migratory birds, and see the seasonal changes at the pond, which is especially wonderful in the spring.

The day will begin indoors with presentations and demonstrations by both instructors, followed by a guided walk to explore the trails. Depending on weather conditions, students will be given ample time to work in their sketchbooks either out on the trails or back indoors. Both instructors will provide significant one-on-one attention to hone each student’s knowledge and talents, and enrich their experience.

Anderson has been a curious observer of the natural world all her life, and has been sharing and teaching as a naturalist for over 35 years. She believes strongly that, “Time spent in nature can bring us new insights, stir our creative pot, and bring us the calm and healing so necessary in our fast-paced world.”

Luer has been a working artist for nearly 20 years. Her passion for teaching and being outdoors took hold when she taught a six-week workshop for the Westwood Hill Nature Center in St. Louis Park two years ago. Since then, her schedule has filled up with offers to teach at nature centers, resorts, and vineyards across the Midwest.

Directions to the meeting place will be provided upon enrollment. Participants should bring a snack and dress for the weather. The fee for this workshop is $75. A materials list should be requested upon enrollment. For more information or to register, go to ThePhipps.org, call 715-386-2305, or stop by the center.