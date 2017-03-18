Alpine skiing: Weber and Messelt chosen MVPs

Senior Joe Weber was honored with the Most Valuable Athlete award for the Stillwater boys’ alpine ski team during its postseason awards banquet on Thursday, March 2. Senior Ellie Messelt was voted the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls. (Gazette-ECM photo by Mark Trockman)

With both teams capturing Suburban East Conference championships and competing at the state meet, the Stillwater boys’ and girls’ alpine ski teams had plenty to celebrate during their postseason awards banquet on March 2.

Senior Joe Weber was voted the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys, who went undefeated in conference events and finished second in Section 7 before placing third at the state meet. Weber and Patrick Allan, who missed much of the conference season because of injury, were the only seniors in Stillwater’s state lineup.

Weber was joined in earning all-conference honors by teammates Parker Smith, Karl Gaertner, Adam Gaertner, Shamus Boe and Bailey Helke. Smith finished 25th at state — ninth for purposes of team scoring — to earn all-state honors for the Ponies.

Allan received the Len McGuire Award and was among a group of 17 members of the boys’ team to receive an Academic Award for carrying a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Hayden Witt was named the Most Improved Skier while Hunter Neubauer garnered the Up and Coming Award. Senior Ellie Messelt was chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls’ alpine ski team. (Gazette-ECM photo by Mark Trockman)

The conference championship was the 11th in a row for the Ponies, who placed second behind Cook County/Silver Bay in the section meet.

Karl Gaertner and Hunter Kahn were chosen to serve as captains for next year’s squad.

One of three seniors in the state lineup for the Stillwater girls, Ellie Messelt was voted the team’s Most Valuable Athlete.

Grace Donner, Hanna Gaertner, Maddie Neubauer, Brenna Kahn, Rachel Allan and Johanna Teegarden were all-conference honorees for the Ponies while Kirsten Anderson and Messelt received honorable mention All-SEC recognition. Neubauer received all-section and all-state honors for the Ponies after placing 24th as an individual. She was also chosen with Katie Wallace to serve as captains in 2017-18.

Addie O’Reilly was selected the Most Improved Skier for the Stillwater girls and Karina Burns netted the Up and Coming Award. A total of 14 skiers received an Academic Award for the girls’ team.

Mary Parcheta was on hand for the banquet to present Hanna Gaertner the award named after the popular former coach.

The Stillwater girls swept all five conference races to easily capture their sixth straight conference title. The Ponies have not lost an SEC meet in the last four years. Stillwater also placed second behind Chisago Lakes at the Section 7 meet before placing eighth at state.

Boys alpine skiing

All-Conference: Parker Smith, Joe Weber, Karl Gaertner, Adam Gaertner, Shamus Boe and Bailey Helke; State qualifying team members: Patrick Allan, Adam Gaertner, Karl Gaertner, Bailey Helke, Parker Smith and Joe Weber; All-State: Parker Smith; Most Improved Skier: Hayden Witt; Up and Coming Award: Hunter Neubauer; Academic Award: Patrick Allan, Brian Trigilgas, Joe Weber, Alex DiMartini, Karl Gaertner, Hunter Kahn, Parker Smith, Ethan Barclay, Jack Wallace, Adam Gaertner, AJ Johnson, Cavan O’Reilly, Andrey Schilling, Jonny Slayton, Hayden Witt, Alex Gardner and Cooper Swenson; Len McGuire Award: Patrick Allan; Most Valuable Athlete: Joe Weber; Captains elect: Karl Gaertner and Hunter Kahn.

Girls alpine skiing

All-Conference: Grace Donner, Hanna Gaertner, Maddie Neubauer, Brenna Kahn, Rachel Allan and Johanna Teegarden; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Kirsten Anderson and Ellie Messelt; All-Section: Maddie Neubauer; State qualifying team members: Kirsten Anderson, Grace Donner, Hanna Gaertner, Brenna Kahn, Ellie Messelt and Maddie Neubauer; All-State: Maddie Neubauer; Most Improved Skier: Addie O’Reilly; Up and Coming Award: Karina Burns; Academic Award: Grace Donner, Hanna Gaertner, Ellie Messelt, Maddie Neubauer, Katie Wallace, Rachel Allan, Kirsten Anderson, Tori Letourneau, Lauren Riniker, Johanna Teegarden, Karina Burns, Stella Cockson, DJ Fredcove and Grace Niskanen; Mary Parcheta Award: Hanna Gaertner; Most Valuable Athlete: Ellie Messelt; Captains elect: Maddie Neubauer and Katie Wallace.

