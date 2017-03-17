‘Shamrock the Valley’ in Bayport

The Afton Bayport Lakeland Lions Club is hosting its first “Shamrock the Valley” dinner with Irish food and live music 5-9 p.m. Saturday, March 18.

Organizer and Lions member Cheryl Kelly said the new Lions club is only in its second year, and has added the St. Patrick’s Day-themed event as a fundraiser.

“A friend of ours put together a similar event on the East Coast, and we thought the idea would be unique for the St. Croix Valley,” Kelly said.

The event will take place at the Bayport American Legion, 263 Third St. in Bayport.

“We will have music from a local band called Pair of Seven,” Kelly said. “Their music style is easy listening, but we have requested a few Irish songs.”

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $12, and dinner will include corned beef, potatoes, carrots, dinner rolls and cookies. There will also be a cash bar.

“All of the proceeds go to our Stillwater High School scholarship and to fill requests for community service,” Kelly said.

The event is an opportunity for the community to get out and have a good time while supporting the Afton Bayport Lakeland Lions, Kelly said.

“There will be a few of us wearing green — wearing green atire would be great fun,” Kelly said.

For more information about Shamrock the Valley, email [email protected]

Contact Alicia Lebens at [email protected]