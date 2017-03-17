Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 82-PR-17-979

Estate of

Adele B. Steinbeiser,

Decedent

Notice is given that an Application for informal probate of the Decedents Last Will and Testament dated September 26, 2016 (Will), has been filed with the Registrar. The Application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Mary E. Griebler, whose address is 4941 – 29th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee, or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after thirty days from the date of issuance of Letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: March 14, 2017

ANNETTE FRITZ

COURT ADMINISTRATOR

By: Pamela Kreier, Registrar

Attorneys for Personal Representative

Shannon Hooley Enright (A.R.N. 185905)

ECKBERG LAMMERS, P.C.

1809 Northwestern Avenue

Stillwater, MN 55082

Telephone: 651-439-2878

Fax: 651-439-2923

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 17, 24, 2017

664617