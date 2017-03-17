Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL

AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 82-PR-17-925

Estate of

Annella T. Seiberlich, a/k/a

Annella Holmes Seiberlich, a/k/a

Nell Seiberlich,

Decedent.

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of the Decedents Will dated December 15, 2014 (Will), has been filed with the Registrar. The Application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed James L. Seiberlich whose address is 5610 Norwich Parkway, #411, Oak Park Heights, MN 55082, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of Letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minn. Stat. 501B.41, subd. 5.

Dated: March 9, 2017

By: /s/ Pamela Kreier,

Registrar

By: Annette Fritz,

Court Administrator

Attorneys for Personal Representative

Anne L. Paape (0350692)/Megan M. Martin (0396597)

Gray Plant Mooty

80 South Eighth Street, Suite 500

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Telephone: (612) 632-3000

[email protected]

[email protected]

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 17, 24, 2017

663103