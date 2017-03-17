Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 82-PR-17-1005

Estate of: Helen Jansen,

a/k/a Helen M. Jansen

aka Helen Marie Jansen,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 2, 2017, at 9 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Washington County Govt Center, 14949 62nd St. No. Stillwater, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated June 7, 2001 (Will), and for the appointment of James C. Jansen whose address is 9649 – 90th St. South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.

Dated: March 13, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Susan R. Miles,

Judge of District Court

/s/ Annette Fritz,

Court Administrator

/s/ Alexis Routt,

Deputy

Attorney for: Personal Representative

Daniel J. Fluegel

FLUEGEL LAW FIRM P.A.

999 Westview Drive, Suite 1

Hastings, MN 55033-2432

Attorney License No: 0303112

Telephone: 651-438-9777

FAX: 651-438-9775

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 17, 24, 2017

664193