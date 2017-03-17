Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 82-PR-17-982

Estate of:

Pamela R. Scapanski,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 25, 2017, at 9:00 a.m, a hearing will be held in this Court at 14949 62nd Street N., Stillwater, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated January 3, 2017, and codicil(s) to the Will, and separate writing(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (Will), and for the appointment of Lake Elmo Bank, whose address is 11465 39th Street N., Lake Elmo, Minnesota 55042 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.

Dated: March 10, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ John C. Hoffman

Judge of District Court

/a/ Annette Fritz

Court Administrator

/s/ Jody Johnson

Deputy

Attorney for: Personal Representative

Craig W. Baumann, Esq.

Craig W. Baumann, P.A.

539 Bielenberg Drive, Suite 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-

Attorney License No: 174452

Telephone: 651-738-0001

FAX: 651-738-9667

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 17, 24, 2017

663560