Jane Marie (Bliss) Hansen, 70, of Lake City, passed away Monday, March 13, 2017 at home.

She was born on June 14, 1946 to Edward and Ethel (Scholberg) Bliss in Stillwater, MN. She attended school in Stillwater, graduating in 1964. After that, she went on to Anchor School of Nursing in St. Paul. She was united in marriage to Peter Hansen on September 9, 1967 in Stillwater. Jane started her nursing career in the Lake City Hospital as an RN from 1967-1972. In 1972, she and her husband Peter took over the family business, Hansen’s Harbor, where she helped him operate the business. She is a former member of United Lutheran Church in Red Wing, a twice past Matron of the Lake City Chapter Order of Eastern Star, a former member of the Bittersweet Garden Club, and was active in Republican politics. She enjoyed spending time with her family and had a great love of the Lord.

Jane is survived by her husband, Peter Hansen of Lake City; sons, Allen (Colleen) Hansen of Lake City and Steven (Andrea) Hansen of Ocala, FL; five grandchildren, Carissa, Christian, Nadia, Alaina, and Ericka; and two siblings, R. Nathan (Racheal) Bliss of Rockford, IL and Nancy (Tom) Cameron of San Diego, CA.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service will be Friday, March 17, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Valley View Assembly of God Church in Lake City with Reverend Orin Sandberg officiating. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Mahn Family Funeral Home Anderson-Peterson Chapel Lake City and one hour prior to the service at the church.

