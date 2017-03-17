City – CITY OF STILLWATER

STILLWATER PARK AND RECREATION COMMISSION NOTICE OF CANCELED MEETING DATE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Monday, March 27, 2017 meeting for the Park and Recreation Commission has been canceled. The next regularly scheduled meeting is April 24, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall, 216 North 4th Street. Contact the City Clerks Office (651) 430-8802 if you have any questions or need further information.

Date: March 13, 2017

Signed: Diane Ward, City Clerk

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 17, 2017

664010