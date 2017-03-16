Stillwater man charged with sexual conduct with 12-year-old girl

A 45-year-old Stillwater man has been charged with one felony count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a then 12-year-old girl.

On March 13, Stillwater Police Department received a report of an alleged sexual assault that occurred approximately two years ago. According to the criminal complaint, a Stillwater detective was advised that the suspect was Timothy Charles Dempze and the victim is a 15-year-old female. The victim was 12 years old at the time of the alleged incident. Dempze is the boyfriend of the victim’s mother and resides with the victim.

The detective noted in the criminal complaint that the police department is aware of Dempze, as Dempze was found guilty of first-degree sexual conduct on Sept. 25, 2014, in Washington County and sentenced on Dec. 19, 2014. The 2014 offense was investigated by the Stillwater Police Department and occurred at Dempze’s residence in the Millbrook neighborhood in Stillwater. The victim in Dempze’s 2014 conviction was the 8-year-old cousin of the victim.

According to the criminal complaint, a forensic interview was conducted of victim on March 14. During the interview, the victim reported that Dempze is her mother’s boyfriend and resides with them at a residence on Maureen Lane in Stillwater. The victim stated that the assault occurred at the residence. According to the criminal complaint, she stated she was asleep in her room and woke up to Dempze in her room making sexual contact. The victim stated that when Dempze realized she woke up, he told her to “turn around and go back to sleep.”

According to the criminal complaint, the victim stated that Dempze then left her room. The victim stated she did not immediately tell anyone, as her family liked Dempze and she did not want to upset them. The victim further stated that since the incident she hasn’t liked Dempze.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim stated that the incident occurred after Dempze was convicted by a jury of assaulting her cousin. The detective wrote in the criminal complaint that he was able to determine that Dempze was convicted on Sept. 25, 2014, and was released pending sentencing. Dempze resided at the residence on Maureen Lane with the victim until he was sentenced on Dec. 19, 2014, at which time he was sentenced to serve a year in the local jail starting immediately, the complaint says.

According to the criminal complaint, Dempze was read his Miranda Rights by the detective and agreed to speak with him. Dempze stated that the victim has been afraid of him since he was convicted of sexually assaulting her cousin. Dempze told police that the victim is very impressionable and that her father’s side of the family could have influenced her to make this claim. Dempze also stated that he believes the victim must have had a dream or nightmare that he assaulted her and that is why she is afraid of him. The complaint says Dempze then asked the detective, “Couldn’t that have happened?” Dempze admitted that the victim had a barrel bolt lock installed on her bedroom door as she was afraid of people coming into her room. Dempze further stated that he did not believe that he had a “problem” or need help. The complaint says Dempze asked the detective, “OK, if I need help what happens then?” Finally, Dempze stated that he is unaware of anything happening between him and the victim and suggested that maybe medication could cause him to not recall, the complaint says.

According to Dempze’s criminal record, Dempze was sentenced to one year in the Washington County Jail and 20 years probation related the to 2014 conviction. During sentencing on Dec. 19, 2014, Judge Ellen Maas ordered that Dempze have no contact with persons under age 18, no unsupervised contact with males or females under age of 18, unless approved by the court; unsupervised contact with his son and his girlfriend’s children — including the victim — was allowed by court on Dec. 19, 2014.

Dempze first appeared in court on the new charges March 16, 2017. He is scheduled to return to court April 24. Second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13 has a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a fine of $35,000.