SCPA: St. Croix Lutheran stops Lions in section quarterfinals

No. 2 seed St. Croix Lutheran stopped the St. Croix Preparatory Academy girls’ basketball team 75-44 in the quarterfinals of the Section 4AA tournament on Saturday, March 4. Audrey Gadison scored 17 points to lead four Crusaders in double figures.

Meg Schulte finished with 14 points and Olivia Witt added 10 for the Lions (14-14), who trailed 43-24 at halftime.

• The Lions stormed out to a 24-4 lead in the first half on the way to a 50-32 victory over St. Paul Academy in the first round of the Section 4AA tournament on Thursday, March 2. Annika White scored 13 points and Meg Schulte added 10 for SCPA, which also received a game-high nine rebounds from Sophie Hangge.

Lions top Mounds Park Academy

Daniel McCarrell delivered 21 points to help lead SCPA to a 74-51 boys’ basketball victory over Mounds Park Academy in their regular season finale on Friday, March 3. Ryan Ylonen chipped in with 15 points while Austin Have added 12 for the Lions.

• SCPA (7-8 MCAA, 14-12) received the No. 8 seed for the Section 4AA tournament and will face ninth-seeded St. Paul Academy in a first round game on Thursday, March 9. The winner will face top-seeded Minnehaha Academy in the quarterfinals on March 11.