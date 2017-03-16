Community & People Black Tie Bingo raises nearly $15,000 Published March 16, 2017 at 5:35 pm By Stillwater Gazette Community Thread celebrated 50 years of service with inaugural Black Tie Bingo fundraiser at the Water Street Inn on Saturday, March 4. The event was attended by 180 guests and featured eight games of bingo. Many local businesses sponsored the event and all prizes were donated. Almost $15,000 was raised, and all proceeds benefit the programs and services of Community Thread. Above, Linda and Anna Vukelich of White Bear Lake enjoy a game of bingo. (Submitted photo)