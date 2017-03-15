Police investigating assault of Stillwater Junior High student walking home

Police are investigating a report that a Stillwater Junior High School student was assaulted by a group of unknown males while the student was walking home Monday, March 13, according to the Stillwater Area School District. The incident occurred a few blocks from the school, near Fairview Cemetery in the area of Orleans Street and Osgood avenues, the district said.

The suspects are described as five to six males ages 15-18, wearing hoods and driving an older black Jeep Renegade with a lifted suspension.

Other incidents may have occurred in the area, the district said, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Oak Park Heights Police Department at 651-439-4439 or the Stillwater Police Department at 651-351-4900.

“We take the security of our students very seriously and are working closely with local law enforcement to find the individuals involved, as well as to put measures in place to ensure students have safe routes to travel to and from school,” Stillwater Junior High Principal Eric VanScoy said in an email to parents Tuesday, March 14.

VanScoy asked parents to be on the lookout for suspicious people and activity in their neighborhoods and to report anything out of the ordinary to local police. He also encouraged parents to go over safety plans with children and teens, including the following reminders:

• Children and teens should always be aware of their surroundings and be extremely cautious if they come into contact with any unknown persons in the community.

• Whenever possible, students should travel in a group or with a buddy on their way to and from school.

• Children should never get into the car of a stranger.

• If ever a child feels threatened for any reason, he or she should contact a trusted adult immediately.

This story will be updated with further information.