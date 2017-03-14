Marlene B. Lueck

Marlene Betsy (Frans) Lueck passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer at Benedictine Living Community under Hospice care on Thursday, March 9, 2017.

Marlene and then her twin sister Mavis were born June 6, 1935 in Minneapolis, MN. She graduated from Lindstrom High School in 1953 and married William Lueck on July 17, 1954. They celebrated 62 years of marriage together.

They moved to “The Lake” near Cleveland, MN after 38 years from their home near Stillwater, MN after retirement.

Marlene’s greatest joys were her children, Brian Lueck and his wife Lisa and Melissa Schaefer and her husband Joel, and her grandchildren, Casey, Sierra and Alec. She also loved gardening, running a household and travel.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her twin sister Mavis.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 18th at 1 p.m. at Klein Funeral Home in St. Peter, MN with lunch and visitation to follow.