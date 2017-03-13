Mary June Meyer

Mary Meyer, age 90 of Stillwater, passed away peacefully March 10, 2017.

Born August 28, 1926 in Stillwater, MN, Mary attended St. Michael’s School and graduated from Stillwater High School class of 1944. After graduation Mary started working at the 1st National Bank, Stillwater. She married Donald Meyer from Roberts, WI on October 26, 1946. After staying home to raise four children for a number of years, she began working in the kitchen at St. Croix Catholic School. She worked there for 35 years and enjoyed working with the children and all the staff each school year.

Mary was a loving mother, proud grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed making all holiday meals and always having homemade cookies on hand when grandchildren and great-grandchildren stopped in to visit. Her list of holiday meals was quite extensive, including St. Patrick’s Day as she was very proud of her Irish heritage.

Preceded in death by husband, Donald C.; son, John; parents, Alfred and Evelyn (Welsh) Illa; brothers, James and Robert Illa.

Survived by children, Michael (Sheryl), James (Sandra) and Patricia Entwistle; daughter-in-law, Wendy; grandchildren, Matthew, Beth, Adam, Jessica, Amy, Melissa, Victoria and Teresa; and seven great-grandchildren.

Service Friday, March 17, 2017, 11 a.m. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Interment St. Michael Cemetery, Bayport. Memorials are preferred to American Cancer Society or American Lung Association.

