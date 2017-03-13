Education

Help Andersen Elementary children grow in math, reading

The Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps at Andersen Elementary School in Bayport are looking for tutors for students.

Literacy tutors use research-proven strategies to help students become proficient, confident readers. Math tutor, help struggling fourth-and fifth-grade students gain the core math skills they need to prepare for high school graduation and college enrollment. There are openings for part-time and full-time tutors, and tutors serve most of their hours during the school day.

Tutors come from various backgrounds and receive training and support from on-site coaches. Tutors may earn a living allowance, education award and federal student loan forbearance.

Learn more at minnesotareadingcorps.org or minnesotamathcorps.org, or call 866-859-2825.