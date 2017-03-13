A March tradition at Applewood Hills: Craft boutique runs at the Grant golf course through March 26

The annual March craft boutique at Applewood Hills Golf Course in Grant runs through March 26 and includes a variety of items. (Gazette staff photo by Alicia Lebens)

For more than 20 years, crafters have opened for business at the Applewood Hills Boutique in March.

“We have between 40 and 50 crafters that have a variety of homemade gifts and crafts,” said organizer Kristi Neary.

In typical years, the Applewood Hills golf course in Grant would be closed as snow covered the golf greens. In the snowy months of March and November, the Applewood Hills Boutique hosts month-long spring and holiday craft and gift show in the golf course clubhouse.

“Usually the golf course couldn’t operate because March still has snow,” Neary said.

Items included in the craft and gift boutique include home decor, children’s clothes and toys, kitchen and bath items, homemade food, and more.

“We just have a large mix of items,” Neary said.

The Applewood Hills Boutique takes place March 7-26 at Applewood Hills Golf Course, 11840 60th St. N., Grant. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Contact Alicia Lebens at [email protected]