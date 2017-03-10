Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 82-PR-17-827

In Re: Estate of

Rhoda Joanne Moone (f/K/a Rhoda Joanne Johnson),

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 28, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 14949 – 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota 55082, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedents Will dated December 13, 1993, and for the appointment of Richard Charles Moone, whose address is 7659 Hyde Avenue South, Cottage Grove, Minnesota 55016 as personal representative of the decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedents estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: March 7, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Susan R. Miles

Judge of District Court

Annette Fritz

Court Administrator

/s/ Jody Johnson

Deputy

THE LAW OFFICE OF GREGORY M. HANSON

Gregory M. Hanson, Esq.

MN ID #0299984

5882 Blackshire Path, Suite 200

Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

Telephone: 651-917-9912

Facsimile: 651-917-9741

[email protected]

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 10, 17, 2017

661787