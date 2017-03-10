Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 82-PR-17-830

In Re the Estate of:

Ella Marcine McWain,

a.k.a. E. Marcine McWain

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on the 18th day of April, 2017, at 9:00 oclock a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Washington County Government Center, 14949 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Washington County, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Last Will of the above named Decedent, dated March 31, 1999, and separate writing(s) under Minn. Stat 524.2-513 (Last Will), and for the appointment of Karen K. Moller, whose address is 2650 Brookview Drive, Maplewood, Minnesota55119, as Personal Representative of the estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) ALL CREDITORS having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: March 6, 2017

/s/ Ellen L. Maas,

Judge

/s/ Annette Fritz,

Court Administrator

By: /s/ Pamela Kreier,

Deputy

Attorney for Personal Representative

Bruce L. Beck, ID# 5885

BECK & ASSOCIATES, L.L.C.

Hazelwood Professional Center, Suite 101

2785 White Bear Avenue North

Maplewood, MN 55109

Telephone: (651)770-2400

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 10, 17, 2017

661791