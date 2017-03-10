Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF WASHINGTON
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 82-PR-17-830
In Re the Estate of:
Ella Marcine McWain,
a.k.a. E. Marcine McWain
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on the 18th day of April, 2017, at 9:00 oclock a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Washington County Government Center, 14949 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Washington County, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Last Will of the above named Decedent, dated March 31, 1999, and separate writing(s) under Minn. Stat 524.2-513 (Last Will), and for the appointment of Karen K. Moller, whose address is 2650 Brookview Drive, Maplewood, Minnesota55119, as Personal Representative of the estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) ALL CREDITORS having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: March 6, 2017
/s/ Ellen L. Maas,
Judge
/s/ Annette Fritz,
Court Administrator
By: /s/ Pamela Kreier,
Deputy
Attorney for Personal Representative
Bruce L. Beck, ID# 5885
BECK & ASSOCIATES, L.L.C.
Hazelwood Professional Center, Suite 101
2785 White Bear Avenue North
Maplewood, MN 55109
Telephone: (651)770-2400
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
March 10, 17, 2017
661791