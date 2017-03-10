Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 82-PR-17-826

Estate of

Katheryn Yvonne Briscoe,

Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 28, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 14949 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, May 17,2005, (Will), and for the appointment of Anne L. Bonk, whose address is 1585 70th St. SW, Appleton, MN, 56208 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in 0 an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: March 6, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Susan R. Miles,

Judge of District Court

/s/ Annette Fritz,

Court Administrator

/s/ Jody D. Johnson,

Deputy

Attorney for Petitioner

Douglas D. Kluver

Kluver Law Office and Mediation Center, P.L.L.C.

677 Pine Street

PO Box 410

Dawson, MN, 56232

Attorney License No: 0328637

Telephone: (320) 769-2150

FAX: (320) 769-2155

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 10, 17, 2017

661451